Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, in collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, launched an intensive two-week training programme for Emirati astronauts on stem cell transplantation in space, with the aim of enhancing their capabilities to conduct advanced scientific research during their future space missions.

The program focused on cell culture techniques in microgravity, including preserving and developing cells outside their natural environment, and handling the sample storage box in space. The program was attended by Emirati astronauts; Director of the Astronaut Office at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Hazza Al Mansouri, in addition to Noura Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla.

They have successfully completed their training under the supervision of senior experts at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The training included working on the basics of mammalian cell culture, setting up a tissue culture lab, and using various laboratory equipment, along with basic techniques such as sampling, media preparation, cell viability assessment, cell sectioning and freezing. The astronauts also received specialized training in using the sample storage box and troubleshooting, which prepares them to deal with unexpected situations in space.

Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, Deputy CEO of Dubai Health Authority and CEO of Academic Affairs at Dubai Health Authority, stressed that the programme enhances the UAE’s position in the field of space and health research.

He added, “The cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre comes within the framework of our commitment to supporting space exploration research and contributing to the development of the future of healthcare.”

For his part, Adnan Al Rais, Assistant Director General for Space Operations and Exploration at the Centre, stressed his pride in the cooperation that contributes to developing the skills of Emirati astronauts and enhances the country’s achievements in the field of space exploration.

The astronauts participating in the program praised this training for enhancing their scientific capabilities, as Hazza Al Mansouri said: “We trained on cultivating stem cells and using laboratory tools in space, which will serve us in future missions to the moon and Mars.”

“The training was vital to our journey as astronauts, and we learned how to deal with cells in the space environment,” said Noura Al Matrooshi.

Mohammed Al-Mulla stressed the importance of training to understand how cells grow and are maintained in space.

Stem cell researcher and training programme leader Dr. Mohammed Jamal said the programme represents an important step in enhancing the UAE’s efforts in the space sector, hoping that it will inspire more young Emiratis to join the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and to contribute to the development of space research.