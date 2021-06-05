Training Could a high school graduate also get free high school books in the fall? Espoo and Vantaa will decide on the matter in the coming weeks

This spring, high school or vocational education is free for high school students in the fall, but those who have already graduated hundreds of years earlier will also start in the second grade. Officials suggest that the charge should apply to them as well.

The metropolitan area In the coming weeks, the municipalities will make decisions on whether the second-rate free of charge in the autumn would also extend to young people who have been in the tenth grade, preparatory education for upper secondary education (license) or vocational education (Valma).

This year, the ninth-aged age group will be the first to have compulsory schooling continuing in the fall in the second grade. At the same time, these young people born in 2005 are the first to receive free study aids all over Finland.

Asiaa complicates the fact that in high schools and vocational schools, in addition to those who have completed primary school, some nine-year-olds from previous years start in the spring, for whom the law does not allow free books, computers or tools.

Most of this crowd has been in tenth grade this year, ready or promised. Some of the young people have only received their primary school leaving certificate in the autumn.

There is thus a small minority of those starting secondary education in the autumn who are not directly affected by the extension of compulsory education due to their year of birth.

The management of the Helsinki Metropolitan Area’s educational activities met in March and recommended that Helsinki, Espoo and Vantaa also offer a free secondary school to this group of interveners.

Now the issue comes up for politicians in the cities.

On Monday, the Board of Education in Vantaa will consider a proposal that promises free study materials for those born in 2004 and, for the reasons mentioned above, who will only start secondary education in the autumn.

It is estimated that there are about 150 of these young people in Vantaa.

In Espoo, a decision with a similar content will be discussed by the Board of Education and Early Childhood Education on Wednesday. There are an estimated 100 young people in Espoo, about half of whom go to high school.