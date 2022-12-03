States General of Small Businesses and Professionals: the objective is the creation of joint-stock consortium companies

Training, cooperation, resilience, tenacity: four keywords that clearly emerge from the fifth edition of the “States General of Businesses and Professionals”. A two-day event organized by Valore Impresa, of which Affaritaliani is a proud media partner, who wanted to highlight an evidence that can no longer be postponed: Italian companies in their typical “style” are too small. Too small to face the difficulties of an economic crisis no longer as marked as in 2020 (worst drop in GDP in peacetime) but creeping and challenging, amidst the increase in the cost of energy, inflation and a decline in industrial production. But also with a systemic lack of skills and professional figures capable of responding to the new needs of the local economy.

Hence, the only weapon to support companies is to create a Consortium Headquarters, along the lines of what already exists for Cooperative Centrals. A legal instrument that allows the federation of companies through the aggregation of small companies belonging to individual production chains. It is a real novelty especially for a Village like Italy, where bell towers and parochialism, small gardens and private property have always been an obstacle to the creation of effective cooperation.

The proposal for the creation of a joint-stock consortium power plant was brought by Valore Impresa, through the voice of its president John Ciceroto the attention of the politicians who have spoken in these two days, by the minister of enterprises and of Made in Italy Adolfo Urso to the Undersecretary of Labor Claudio Durigon, passing through the president of the Finance Commission of the Chamber Marco Osnato and the deputy minister for the economy Maurice Leo.

Subscribe to the newsletter

