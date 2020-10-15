Training Compulsory school age rises to 18 from 2005 – Minister of Education Li Andersson talks about the reform, live now

The controversial reform raises the compulsory school age to 18 and makes vocational school and high school free of charge for students until the end of the year in which they turn 20. Some musical instruments and sports equipment, as well as voluntary excursions, would still be subject to a fee.

Parliament will soon be able to address the Prime Minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the government’s biggest and also the most controversial education policy reform. The government passed proposals for a new compulsory education law and amendments to many other school laws at its Thursday session.

If Parliament approves the amendments to the law, they will enter into force in autumn 2021. Then they will apply to those born in 2005 for the first time. They are now in the final grade of elementary school. Reform is advancing by age group at a time.

The compulsory school age rises to 18 years

The reform raises the compulsory school age to 18, when primary school decision-makers are now mainly 16 years old.

Compulsory education extends from primary school to the second level, ie vocational school or upper secondary school.

So-called joint-stage training, such as ten-grade, is combined with degree training as a preparatory training with various components.

Compulsory education can also be performed in education for folk high school students.

The goal is for everyone to complete a vocational or high school diploma. According to statistics, currently about 15% of the age group still do not have a degree at the age of 24.

Vocational school and high school free of charge

Free of charge is a cost-increasing part of the reform in society. The vocational school and high school will become free of charge for the student until the end of the year in which he turns 20 years old.

This means that in addition to the teaching and daily meals themselves, learning materials such as books, computers and tools, as well as school trips of at least seven kilometers, are free of charge. Student housing would also remain free of charge.

Still, the reform will not be completely free of charge for all students, as the collection of fees for voluntary study trips would be allowed for compulsory secondary school students.

Also, the equipment needed for “special hobby” training, such as musical instruments and sports equipment, would still remain to be paid for by the student himself.

Obligation to apply for a primary school decision-maker

The decision-maker of a primary school would retain the so-called free right to apply, ie he or she could apply to which school he or she wants in Finland, but he or she would also have the obligation to apply.

From now on, the compulsory education provider must apply for secondary education, joint education or other compulsory education before the end of the last year of primary education.

The organizers of basic education, upper secondary education and vocational training, as well as other providers of compulsory education and, ultimately, the municipality, have an obligation to guide and supervise the fulfillment of compulsory education.

Duties for parents and the municipality

The task of the municipality is to find out the situation of young people who have completed basic education in the spring and who are still without a place to study in the autumn. If necessary, they are referred to health services.

The young person’s compulsory guardian or other legal representative must also ensure that the young person completes the compulsory education. If the guardian intentionally or through gross negligence fails to comply with this obligation, he may be sentenced to a fine.

The pupil himself should not be penalized for failing to attend compulsory school.

The aim is to prevent the interruption of studies – temporarily or for the time being – so that it would be possible only due to, for example, illness or other serious reasons. In other words, permission to suspend should henceforth be applied for separately.

Are the costs running away?

The cost of the reform next year is 22 million euros. They will gradually increase and in 2024 will total EUR 129 million.

The state has promised to reimburse municipalities and other education providers for additional costs. However, the adequacy of funding has been questioned and criticized, mainly for books and transport.

In the consultation, municipalities widely expressed hopes to postpone the implementation of the reform for at least a year due to the coronavirus crisis and the weak economic situation of municipalities.

Minister of Education Li Andersson (left) has emphasized that, on the contrary, the coronavirus epidemic increases the need to raise the level of education and employment of young people.