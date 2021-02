Artist Evening, 23, wanted to please others until he realized when he could have listened to himself. Now, he explains why a leadership course could be useful for artists.

Artist was not a dream job.

No, even a singer, a songwriter Evening Fuchs, artistly called Ilta, has always loved singing. As a young child, the dream was of course an career as an opera singer, but at a young age the dream of artistry would have felt even selfish, he says.

“I hadn’t thought this could be possible.”