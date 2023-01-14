Sunday, January 15, 2023
Training challenge | It is estimated that less than half of adults manage to pass this challenge in their stride – Test if you can do it

January 14, 2023
An easy-looking mobility test reveals a lot about muscle strength and mobility. It also tells if the deep squat is successful.

Take your shoulders wide grip on a stick or belt and touch the tool first with one sole of the foot, then with the other. Sounds too easy?

A mobility coach who developed a movement that tests mobility and body control Rosa Narhi guesses that less than half of adults cope with the challenge coolly.

Politics and worse

