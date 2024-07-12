The Ministry of Health and Community Protection, in cooperation with the World Health Organization, organized a training workshop for workers in the public and private health sectors in the country to assess the growth of children under the age of five, with the aim of early detection of any potential health problems associated with malnutrition, such as overweight, obesity, emaciation and stunting, and to contribute to effective intervention and provide the necessary support to parents to ensure that these problems, if any, are addressed at an early stage.

This workshop is the second of its kind within the Child Growth Monitoring Program, which comes within the framework of the Ministry’s efforts to train healthcare providers in the public and private health sectors and enhance their capabilities and skills in applying the World Health Organization’s standards for monitoring child growth, to develop effective nutrition procedures to improve nutrition for all age groups, including infants and children.

The three-day workshop, held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, was attended by the Director of the Health Promotion Department at the Ministry, Nouf Khamis Al Ali, and a number of concerned healthcare providers from the government sector, including the Emirates Health Services Corporation and Dubai Health, and from the hospitals affiliated with the Presidential Court, Sheikh Khalifa General Hospital in Ajman and Umm Al Quwain.

The workshop was also attended by representatives from the private sector from Burjeel, Medcare, NMC and University Hospital Sharjah to train them on developing a database to effectively monitor the growth of children under the age of five in the UAE and to carry out the necessary interventions to ensure the promotion of children’s health at this age. It also aimed to prepare qualified trainers to train their colleagues at work and ensure the provision of integrated childcare services.