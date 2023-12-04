Training | Behind Jenna Saario there is a man who demands

World floor bandy champion Jenna Saario has tuned herself up for a top hit under Atte Juut’s physical training.

Turku

“Squeeze, squeeze. Brilliant!”

Atte Juuti cheers, Jenna Saario run. The red on Saario’s face intensifies. He lifts the deadlift for the third repetition with weights of 90 kilograms.

“It was tough”, Juuti states at the same time as Saario, 25, moves to the side to give feedback and Meri-Helmi Höynälä22, grabs the pole in turn.

It’s a Friday morning in November, when Saario and Höynälä are having fun in the gym of Kupitta ball sports hall in Turku. The program includes the final strength training of the floorball players in their home country before leaving for the heat of Southeast Asia.

Saario and Höynälä will represent Finland at the women’s floorball World Cup tournament in Singapore, where the fate of the world championship will be decided in December.

The duo has built up their competitive fitness under the leadership of Atte Juut.

Juuti is a floorball youth Olympic coach (NOV) and works as a sport manager at the Turku region’s sports academy. He has already accumulated more than 30 years of coaching.

In progress Juuti of the training exclaims that she came up with the title for the story: “In record shape for the Games”.

Maybe or why not, because there is cover for words. Saario’s explosive strength test results are better than ever on the eve of the Games.

Of course, top fitness is not something that is born out of itself.

Juuti and Saario have cooperated closely and purposefully so that Saario would be in the best possible position in Singapore.

Each competition project lasts two years, because in floorball the women’s and men’s World Championships are played under normal conditions in alternate years.

Saario says that under Juut’s supervision, his training has become more planned and he also seems to push his own limits more courageously than before.

“Without Ate’s supervision and encouragement, I would never have dared to do strength training with the current weights. Not in the eternal world.”

Saario considers Juut’s lesson to be especially valuable, that every time the training results do not have to be better than the previous one, but the overall picture and development in the long term are more important.

Print has come. Saario’s speed of direction change, maximum power levels and endurance have improved.

“The running has also become stronger and the middle body has become stronger. Jenna doesn’t fall on her bum very many times in the game anymore. That’s exactly what we’re aiming for, that things happen on the field better than before thanks to training,” says Juuti.

To be precise, the duo’s shared history goes back about ten years. That’s when Saario started his studies at the sports department of Turku Kerttuli high school, where Juuti worked as a physical education teacher and the Academy’s sports coach.

Saario admits that he was not particularly enthusiastic about side training as a teenager.

“I have seen Jenna’s growth from a 16-year-old absolute top player in her age group to a core player of the adult national team. That’s the biggest thing here,” says Juuti.

He can’t resist telling an anecdote from last fall: Saario was in the gym when he turned around and told Juuti something like Kato Atte, when I was so damn good then.

I jutted there were also players from the girls’ national teams training there.

“For them, Jenna’s sentence was a bigger deal than anything I could say myself. Jenna meant that when you’re young, you shouldn’t think too much of yourself, but understand that you can develop even better by training. My job then is to help the athlete to the top of the world.”

The coaching group of the women’s national floorball team selected no fewer than seven Turku Palloseura players for the Singapore World Cup team, in addition to Saario and Höynälä, the goalkeeper Noora Vuorelan and field players Sofia Leinon, By Milla Nordlund, Emilia Pietilän and Laura Rantanen.

TPS has won two consecutive women’s Finnish championships and leads the women’s F-league now that the series is on a World Cup break.

Many of the TPS national team players have cooperated with Juuti and the sports academy during the competition period. Actually, the work started already four years ago.

“Everything started from the players’ desire and need to practice more under supervision,” says Juuti.

He emphasizes that a significant contribution to the physical training of Turku’s national team players has also been made by the physical coach of the club team TPS Mika Lönnblad.

“ “Jenna is also a trendsetter in the club environment.”

Jenna Saario is confident in her fitness for the World Championships. The test results speak for themselves.

To say the least you can still say that Juut’s handprint is strongly visible in Turku. On his initiative, floorball was added as a coaching sport to the then Aurajoki Sports High School in 2001.

Juuti has been working in the Turku region sports academy team since 2013 and has built his own path for floorball players in the academy.

Juuti’s WhatsApp group, where Juuti keeps in touch with the players, also dates back to Juuti’s early days at the Academy. The group’s name “Aten säbäakatemia” is said to be the handwriting of Juut’s former trainees.

The sports academy offers athletes, as needed, for example nutritional advice, psychological coaching and physiotherapy and sports medicine services.

Juuti describes the package as “pretty perfect”.

The whole is also praised by the head coach of the TPS women’s league team Aki Vilanderwho belongs to the coaching group of the Finnish women’s national team.

In Vilander’s opinion, close cooperation with the sports academy benefits all parties. When the Academy provides support services, TPS can focus on developing athletes’ sports skills.

“Most importantly, the athletes have been able to train and prepare for the games as professionally as it has been possible for their own time management. Now it’s up to the national team coaches whether they can get the most out of the players on the field.”

Vilander sees the same development in Saario as Juuti.

“Six years ago, when I started coaching Jenna, she was a lazy artist who was a bit alienated from work. Now he has grown into a top athlete who understands the importance of training and recovery. Jenna is a big trendsetter in the club environment as well,” Vilander characterizes.

Now appearing in her fourth World Cup, Saario is one of the absolute core players of the women’s national team.

The head coach Lasse Kurronen started his position eight years ago, and during that time Saario has been selected for every national team event except for one.

Up to now, the prize cabinet has been completed with two World Championship silvers and one World Championship bronze.

Now it would seem that there are better chances for the gold than in years: Finland has only lost one international match to Switzerland this year, and that after a penalty shootout.

The worst rival Sweden was humiliated twice in the fall, also at the end of the penalty shootout.

The championship has been eagerly awaited, because the last time Finland celebrated gold was in 2001. The reigning champion, Sweden, has won eight previous World Cup titles. In total, the western neighbor has ten of them.

“ “Training must be planned and reasonable.”

Training together is supervised and effective, but also fun. Jenna Saario and Atte Juuti had a good-humored laugh during their gym workout break.

Worn out in the fall, Juuti has been responsible for the World Cup players, especially the training of Höynälä and Saario. They have been able to combine morning and daytime workouts with their university studies.

“It requires summing up. Sometimes I’ve gone to a lecture in the morning, come to do a physical workout and come back to the university”, Saario gives an example.

According to Juut, the “dirt” does the biggest work. They send a picture of their schedule to Juuti, who plans the daily rhythm of the athletes in terms of studying, sports exercises, games and endurance – without forgetting the goals.

Juuti also keeps in touch with club and national team coaches, follows matches and gives feedback to the players.

“Training must be planned and reasonable. The rest of the athlete’s everyday load must also be taken into account.”

Juuti opens his own coaching philosophy as follows: If a floorball player wants to develop some quality, he doesn’t do compound exercises. It means that, for example, speed training is scheduled in the morning or during the day, but not before or after sports training.

In Juut’s opinion, one can only talk about elite sports when training is planned, monitored and analyzed, i.e. development is tested.

“At the moment, that’s what we’re doing.”

“ “I think that yes I can, yes I can.”

of Singapore The World Cup project has required a lot of commitment from the players, but Juuti hasn’t had it easy either.

The fast-paced storytelling of the coach from Savonlinna slows down when the talk turns to the dark side of coaching. There are plenty of people to coach, and sometimes the work drains a man’s juices.

“I do this with passion. In these jobs, you have to care about the athletes. Demanding is also caring,” says Juuti.

He emphasizes that the respect and appreciation for Saario is “absolutely dead”.

According to Saario, the feeling is mutual. Before the opening of the World Cup, the athlete spoke of self-confidence.

“The test results speak for themselves. I think that yes I can, yes I can, yes I could. To leave now.”

Finland will play in the quarterfinals of the World Cup on Thursday at 11 a.m.

