Training Basic education for adults also received the criteria for the final assessment

In the past, the criteria have only been for grade 8. Now the criteria are also for grades 5, 7, 8 or 9 in all subjects.

Board of Education published criteria for what in adult primary education a student must know in different subjects in order to obtain a certain grade in the final certificate.

The criteria for the final evaluation were published for all subjects for grades 5, 7 and 9. At the same time, the previous criteria for grade 8 were also specified.

The revised criteria will be transferred as such to local curricula and will be introduced in educational institutions from August.

The criteria for the final evaluation were drawn up previously final evaluation criteria for basic education for children and young people, and now similar criteria have been developed for basic adult education.

Pupils assessment has been one of the most debated issues among teachers and students.

Graduation grades in primary school in particular are important because they are applied to study in high school and vocational school.