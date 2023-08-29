Applications can be made for training and work support from 1 September. This was communicated by INPS, which provided the details in a circular. The new measure is ”aimed at promote the activation in the world of work of people at risk of social and occupational exclusionthrough participation in training, professional qualification and requalification, orientation, job support and active employment policies” projects.

In particular, the Sfl is intended for individual members of families, between the ages of 18 and 59with a valid family ISEE value not exceeding 6,000 euros per year, in which there are no minors, people over sixty, people with disabilities or in disadvantaged conditions taken care of by social-health services. The Sfl provides for the payment of an indemnity for participation in work activation measures, equal to a monthly amount of 350 euros. This amount is disbursed for the entire duration of the measure, within a maximum limit of 12 months, by means of a monthly transfer from INPS and is conditional on effective participation in the activities indicated above. In fact, access to the measure implies a precise commitment to take part in job activation initiatives and to accept job offers that have the characteristics indicated by the same legislation.

From 1 January 2024, members of households receiving the Inclusion Allowance (Adi) will also be able to access the Sfl, who will decide to participate in job placement courses, even if they are not subject to the obligations established by law, provided they are not calculated on the specific equivalence scale for the ADI. The application can be submitted, from 1 September 2023, directly from the INPS website, by accessing at least level 2 Spid, the National Service Card or the Electronic Identity Card, in the appropriate section dedicated to the Sfl or by contacting the patronage institutes . From 1 January 2024, the application can also be submitted by the Tax Assistance Centres.