When discussing digital transformation, technology is often at the center of conversations. But, would it be possible to carry out this transition of a company if the people who work in it do not accept the change and do not work in that direction? As Steve Jobs said, “technology is nothing, the important thing is to have faith in people. If they are good and smart and you give them tools, they will do wonderful things with them. ” And this is precisely what Cepsa has relied on since it became a company in 2018 data driven and agile delivery, una bet that led them to create a specific area of ​​Digital Transformation.

“Since we faced this challenge, we understood that our transformation process had to be people-centered,” says Joaquín Abril-Martorell, Cepsa’s Director of Digital Transformation. With that confidence, the energy company launched the Cepsa Digital Experience (CDX) training program in March 2020, which allows to equip employees with knowledge and skills related to this digital transition from an experiential approach. “This initiative allows people to put their full potential at the service of Cepsa’s transformation,” says Abril-Martorell.

For David Barreales, head of Digital Capabilities and Change Management at Cepsa, “CDX has been a before and after in the company’s digital transformation”. In his opinion, this initiative has made it possible to create the necessary spaces so that all employees can participate in the process in an active way through experience. “It is at this point, when the transformation of a company comes to life and becomes scalable and sustainable”, confides Barreales.

CDX focuses on five areas of knowledge: automation, advanced analytics, data engineering, agile methodologies and technological development. In turn, they are divided into several different programs, up to a total of 41, ensuring that they are fully adjusted to the needs of each professional and giving them the tools and skills required to address the challenges encountered in the day-to-day of the energy industry, with a different approach. “From the beginning, we were surprised by the high demand from our company’s employees to acquire new knowledge about the world of data and visualization,” says Alberto García, a mentor at Cepsa Digital Experience and a Cepsa employee.

García assures that CDX has enabled all the workers who have participated to be equipped with skills to give the maximum value in their area using a fundamental asset at Cepsa: data. Elena Castaño García, a student of the program, is also in this line of thought. “It is a very complete, affordable and very useful initiative for the daily business approach that, without a doubt, has marked a before and after in the way I work,” he says.

The current success of the program has been reflected in the more than 1,500 requests from employees received since its inception, as well as the more than 100,000 hours of training given or the more than 100 digital projects proposed by the students. Likewise, the satisfaction of the participants has been outstanding, with a score of nine out of 10 in the surveys carried out among the attendees, who assured, in their entirety, that they would repeat the experience. Without forgetting that, recently, the initiative has been recognized in the fifth edition of the Accenture Digital Talent Awards, in the “Experiences” category, which values ​​employee management from a digital point of view and focused on offering a new experience to people.

The company is now working to expand CDX to three new knowledge areas: the cloud, internet of things (IoT) and intrapreneurship. It also plans to incorporate experts from other companies such as sherpas (trainers) so that they can transfer their good practices to the hikers (students) from Cepsa. With this approach, the energy company plan involves creating a community of companies, in which professionals can enrich each other and share their experiences addressing the different business challenges through the use of digital tools, all from a point of view. practical view. “The objective of CDX now is to become a benchmark experiential platform for companies that are committed to increasing the digital capabilities of their employees,” concludes Abril-Martorell.