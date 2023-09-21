Those who worked with him introduce him as “Prof”. Also thanks to that degree in Sports Sciences which represented one of the first steps towards the world of football. Vincenzo Vergine, new head of Milan’s youth sector, has traveled across Italy learning to recognize talent. From Lecce to Milan, passing through Rome and Florence. For the Rossoneri, the idea is to unify the work of the youth team with him and provide more and more resources to Stefano Pioli.