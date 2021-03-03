Training An additional budget is coming to Espoo’s schools, which would cancel out the surprise savings

Espoo’s school politicians decided that education should not be saved in this situation.

Espoo schools threatened the savings are to be canceled.

At its extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, the Board of Education and Early Childhood Education decided to propose an amending budget for education.

If the council approves this supplementary budget, an additional EUR 2.9 million would be directed to basic education in Finnish and EUR 700,000 to upper secondary schools. In addition, children in the second grade would be able to attend afternoon clubs in the fall as well.

In addition, the board argues that if new savings in transportation, school meals, and cleaning result from distance learning in schools, the money saved should be used to strengthen school student care. Last year, such savings arose, but this did not affect the schools ’savings targets this year.

Espoo schools were threatened by savings due to the corona pandemic, but also because school space costs have increased. Espoo calculates that the second-degree change free of charge in the autumn will be more expensive for the city than the state has estimated.

Read more: Espoo’s millions of school savings threaten to increase group sizes – Politicians consider the time wrong for child cuts

However, the board concluded that it is not possible to save on education in the midst of a pandemic when it comes to bridging the huge learning gap it causes.