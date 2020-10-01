Training Already dozens of high school students are taking university courses – with the aim of making it easier to choose their own field

The opportunities for high school students to try university studies are expanding. The most popular are basic courses in search pressure fields such as law and economics.

High school students opportunities to try university studies already during high school are growing. In many high schools, it is already possible to take basic courses in different faculties and at the same time take a peek at academic studies.

In the long run, for example, is the University of Eastern Finland, which has dozens of co-operative high schools all over Finland and the number is growing all the time.

“Dozens of students have already registered this autumn, which is clearly more than last year. High school students are increasingly interested in university studies, ”says the designer Tiina Juurela.

Last the new high school law, which came into force in, obliged high schools to cooperate with higher education institutions. The aim of higher education institutions is also to increase co-operation with the providers of secondary education in order to speed up the transition to higher education.

At the University of Eastern Finland, high school students have been able to take courses free of charge since 2017. The most popular courses chosen by high school students have been introductory courses in the so-called search pressure fields.

These include the basics of law, the basics of marketing in economics, and basic courses in psychology. Basic courses in health science or human biology, for example, have been popular with those planning to apply to the Faculty of Health Sciences.

The University of Eastern Finland spoke about high school cooperation earlier Karelian.

“Open university courses offer an opportunity to see what university studies are like. A high school student is under a lot of pressure when he or she thinks about his or her postgraduate studies, ”says Juurela.

Helsinki The university has high school cooperation agreements with Vantaa, Helsinki and Lahti, and soon also with the city of Espoo.

High school students in the contract cities have the opportunity to complete courses in various disciplines at the University of Helsinki free of charge.

“The idea and goal is that at the stage when the actual sub-selection of degree studies is made, young people would have a better sense of what their own discipline is,” the Open University Education Manager Minna Herno justifies.

According to Herno, the University of Helsinki has been naming its courses “suitable for high school students” for a few years now. The courses are courses that lead to different disciplines and can be studied without extensive background information.

Helsinki high schools Several dozen students and a dozen from Vantaa have currently registered for university courses.

According to Herno, the model has only just started and he believes it will become more widespread in the next few years.

High school students are also attracted to university courses by the fact that they can be included as part of high school studies. This is the case at least in the co-operation high schools of the University of Eastern Finland and Helsinki.

According to Juurela, students get two flies with one blow.

“They get a glimpse into college studies and a performance in high school studies. The high school is burdensome anyway, so this has been felt to be important, ”says Juurela.

Part young people have also gained experience that the academic skills acquired in a university course have been useful in a selection test situation.

A university course completed in high school is usually credited for actual university studies.

According to Herno, high school students at the University of Helsinki have chosen a very wide range of courses, such as language courses, ecology, philosophy and criminology.

Free of charge courses are also offered to high school students at the universities of Tampere and Oulu, for example. In Oulu, a new online course offered to high school students became popular, an introduction to the field of medicine, for which almost a hundred high school students have registered so far.

Incorporating courses into high school studies is not yet automation in all high schools.

“At university, the idea is that it’s possible, but of course it’s high school-specific. On the website, we advise you to ask your high school study counselor if the course can be accepted for high school studies, ”says the planner at the University of Oulu. Ruut Röpelinen.

The proposal of the working group of the Ministry of Education and Culture (OKM) last year was that in the future, about half of high school students would complete university-oriented studies for two credits during high school studies.

According to Statistics Finland’s education statistics, 70 per cent of new students in the spring of 2018 did not continue their education leading to a degree in the same year.

The proportion of new students who have not been admitted to postgraduate studies has increased for more than 10 years.