A student loan can be scary because that too sometimes has to be repaid. In many cases, however, it is worth raising the loan, even a little.

When to start studying, there is a decision ahead of which people have many opinions: whether to take a student loan or not?

Someone thinks they’re doing so much work that they don’t need a student loan. Some have parents so rich that they provide adequate assistance during their studies.

So why borrow if you can handle it anyway?