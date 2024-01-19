The Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zones announced the training of 25 students from the Higher Colleges of Technology in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah within a program that took four months, stressing that the priority for employment in “RAKEZ” will be for the trainee students after they finish their academic studies.

The program contributed to nurturing the students and providing them with practical experience that will help them understand various educational and professional aspects.

She added that they were trained in RAKEZ departments, including the areas of customers, business development, sales, marketing, corporate communication, information technology, finance, engineering and human resources, with the aim of enabling them to link the information and theories acquired academically with the labor market and gain experience in the field of work appropriate to their specialization.

The Executive Director of the Higher Colleges of Technology in Ras Al Khaimah, Dr. Yahya Al Ansari, pointed out that experiences play a prominent role in students’ educational and professional careers, stressing the necessity of placing students in workplaces that enable them to acquire skills outside the confines of the classroom.

RAKEZ Group CEO, Rami Jallad, said that the students demonstrated enthusiasm, a high ability to adapt, and an interest in acquiring new skills throughout their training.

Director of Human Resources and Development Department at RAKEZ, Aisha Suleiman, confirmed that employment programs are designed to provide practical experience and enhance awareness of aspects of professional life in an environment that provides all means of support.