Today, the activities of the Specialized Training Week, organized by the Ministry of Education until next Thursday, will begin as part of its preparations to receive the new academic year, with the participation of 23 educational cadres of teachers, school leaders and specialists across the country.

The training week includes 64 specialized workshops with a total of 189 training hours. It aims to enhance the readiness of educational cadres for the new academic year and provide them with the latest educational methods to use them optimally while carrying out their educational mission.

The Minister of Education, Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, stressed the importance of training and its role in refining teachers’ skills and providing an opportunity to exchange educational experiences within an educational environment that embraces innovation and leadership, which is reflected in the quality of the educational system’s outputs, its development, and its provision of the elements of its distinction and competitiveness in the future.

She explained that training is one of the axes of the Ministry’s strategy to move forward in developing the capabilities of educational cadres by investing in their energies and abilities to achieve the desired leadership in the education sector, as cadres will acquire a number of advanced skills during training in a group of vital priority areas in the country.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Eng. Mohammed Al Qasim, stated that the training week, with its various programs and activities, enhances the concepts of innovation, excellence and educational leadership among the elements of the educational field, and makes it a prominent feature of the national educational system, noting that training provides pioneering development paths for the field cadres, and enables them to enhance their experiences, develop them and apply them professionally.

He pointed out that the training organized by the ministry with the participation of teachers, school leaders and specialists throughout the academic year stems from the importance of their roles as the pillar of the educational process, and also opens the way for them to be creative, which ultimately ensures the achievement of national indicators related to the education sector. The specialized training week includes nine workshops for school leaders, 33 workshops for teachers and 22 workshops for supporting positions of specialists.

These workshops are offered in cooperation with experts and specialists in various educational fields. A number of accompanying events are also held on the sidelines of the Specialized Training Week, such as the Inspiring Ideas – The Talented Educator event, in addition to a virtual discussion panel with experts from the United Arab Emirates University and the Emirates College for Advanced Education, addressing the types of academic challenges facing young people.

The school leadership training includes various programmes, such as transformational leadership, targeting 1,464 leaders, in addition to a programme to enhance administrative work using generative artificial intelligence, which aims to employ artificial intelligence tools in administrative work.

Teacher training will be launched under the title “Personal Traits of Distinguished Teachers”, and will include training teachers in several workshops, including professional learning communities, understanding and supporting students with disabilities in classrooms, leading modern learning, and project-based learning and assessment for all subjects. The Ministry is organising the Specialised Training Week activities in cooperation with several strategic partners, to involve stakeholders in developing the educational community in a way that achieves the country’s aspirations in the field of education.

