The Ajman Transport Authority stated that it trained 2,142 taxi drivers, school bus drivers and supervisors during the first half of 2023, based on the Authority’s keenness to qualify and train drivers of the transport system in the Emirate of Ajman and to enhance traffic security and safety.

The Executive Director of the Support Services Corporation, Rasha Khalaf Al Shamsi, stated that the training program included an increase in the number of drivers and supervisors, with an increase of 20% during the first half of this year compared to the same period in 2022, and 849 taxi drivers and 537 school bus drivers were trained. And 756 school bus supervisors, with a total of 8,914 training hours, during the first half of 2023.

She emphasized that the authority attaches great importance to training programs for taxi drivers and school transport drivers and supervisors by adopting the best international practices in the field of training and rehabilitation on the various necessary processes and procedures in accordance with the requirements of traffic health and safety and in a manner consistent with professional ethics and dealing with students of various educational levels in order to organize work The system and ensuring safe transportation free from accidents and traffic violations.

She stated that the drivers are subject to specialized training programmes, including 5 programs for taxi drivers aimed at introducing them to the methods and methods of dealing with the public and passengers, in addition to educating them about the list of violations, regulations and laws in the authority and introducing them to the most important developments in traffic safety systems and the most important landmarks in the Emirate of Ajman and the basics of the English language.