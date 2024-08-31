Bodybuilding and dietetics coach, master of sports Vladimir Soluyanov warned about the dangers of poor stretching. His words are quoted by the publication “Arguments and Facts”.

Soluyanov stated that lack of movement kills the body. He noted that stretching opens up microcapillary systems in tendons and muscle tissues, increases blood flow, which feeds the muscles. Due to the fact that we move less, muscles are less fed with blood. And cartilage is fed with blood, and also feeds bone, – the trainer said.

The expert added that without nutrition, cartilage begins to deteriorate. According to him, arthritis appears first, then arthrosis, then the joint is replaced with an artificial one, and the next stage is death.

Earlier, fitness expert Anastasia Yurpalova named the main rules for training after 60. She recommended doing balance and flexibility exercises, as they reduce the risk of falls and make it easier to perform everyday tasks.