Fitness trainer Yegor Khodyrev recommended an exercise for a healthy back and a sculpted abs. His words are quoted by “Championship”.

Khodyrev recommended doing situps. “Doing this element will make your posture more beautiful, improve core stability, reduce the likelihood of back injuries, increase athletic performance, and improve overall well-being,” the specialist explained.

Khodyrev also explained how to perform the exercise correctly. The starting position is lying on your back, legs bent at the knees and spread apart, feet close to the buttocks, lower back pressed to the floor. “Exhale and bend your torso. Raise your body up to a sitting position on your buttocks with a straight back. Start the movement by lifting your shoulder blades off the floor, smoothly lifting your entire back. Touch the floor with your hands. Make an effort as you exhale and smoothly return your back to the starting position,” he described the technique.

In addition, the exercise can be performed in different variations: with a torso rotation at the top point, with a rise on the feet and weighting with dumbbells. Khodyrev suggested doing three sets of 10 to 25 repetitions.

