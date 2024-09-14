Fitness trainer Roman Kaneev named the most effective exercises for beautiful buttocks. His words are quoted by “Championship”.

Kaneev recommended performing lunges, forward bends, plie squats with a dumbbell, Romanian deadlifts, squats, glute bridges and pendulums. To perform the latter, you need to stand up with the dumbbell in your right hand. Next, you need to

lean slowly forward, moving your left leg back until your body and back leg form a line parallel to the floor.

The next exercise the expert recommended was leg curls while lying on your stomach. The last ones were sumo squats with a dumbbell. To do them, you need to take a dumbbell with both hands and place it at your chest, with your feet slightly wider than your shoulders. Next, you need to do a sumo squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Earlier, trainer Mikhail Prygunov named an exercise that burns fat and trains the heart. He said that such an exercise is jumping rope.