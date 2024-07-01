Coach Gufranova: stretching will help improve joint mobility

Ksenia Gufranova, co-founder of the international network of ballet and stretching studios LEVITA, named five reasons to do stretching. She spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Stretching exercises help improve joint mobility and muscle elasticity. Gufranova said that regular exercise reduces the risk of arthrosis, relieves muscle tension and cramps. She added that it is important not to overdo it and not provoke joint hypermobility.

Stretching classes also have minimal risk of injury. In addition, stretching helps tone the body, tighten the figure and improve endurance. Another reason to choose stretching is that it helps you rest and relax. “We can say that this direction is a lazy type of training, when you do not want to actively exercise and sweat in the gym. Stretching allows you to get the necessary level of load, but at the same time does not lead to fatigue,” Gufranova emphasized.

Finally, stretching is suitable for the beginning and end of strength and cardio workouts. “It is stretching that starts an effective recovery process after an intense workout,” the specialist concluded.

Earlier, Gufranova gave advice on how to get a wasp waist. She suggested doing the “hundred” exercise.