Sebastian Hinze becomes a coach at the handball Bundesliga club THSV Eisenach. He follows Misha Kaufmann with the Thuringians, who changes to Stuttgart. The association announced this on Facebook. Hinze receives a three -year contract. He leaves the Rhein-Neckar Löwen, which he also trained for three seasons. It has been clear since December 2024 that the lions have not continued for him, and his successor has already been determined. Maik Machulla will take over next season, who surprisingly had to take his hat at Danish champion Aalborg last November.

Hinze was first player and then a coach at the Bergisches HC. With the team he made the Bundesliga promotion twice, then moved to the lions to Mannheim, with which he won the DHB Cup in 2023.

In Eisenach, the 45-year-old is said to continue the successful work of Kaufmann. He had led the THSV to the Bundesliga and twice to stay in the class and will follow Jürgen Schweikardt at TVB Stuttgart, who has also taken over the coaching post since the separation from his brother Michael as managing director.