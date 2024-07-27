Fitness trainer Maxim Budyonny gave advice on how to stay in shape while working in an office. His words are quoted by “Moscow Region Today”.

Budyonny advised taking short breaks from work to stretch muscles and ligaments. He noted that the back suffers the most from sedentary work, so bends and twists should be done.

At home, the trainer also recommended doing crunches. In addition, it is necessary to spread your arms to the sides so that the deltoids are strained. Instead of dumbbells, you can use liter bottles of water. The expert called squats with a load of a five-liter bottle of water the last effective exercise.

Earlier, Men Today journalists named ways for office workers to stay healthy. To stay healthy, it is recommended to move more around the workspace. It is necessary to choose the stairs instead of the elevator and try to have lunch in a place that is further away from the office.