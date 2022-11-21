The Scottish Rangers FC and trainer Giovanni van Bronkhorst separate immediately. In a statement the football club from Glasgow gives the disappointing results of recent times as the reason for the dismissal of the coach, who took up duties at Rangers exactly one year ago.

Under the leadership of Van Bronckhorst, Rangers won the Scottish Cup last season and reached the final of the Europa League, losing to Eintracht Frankfurt on penalties. This season things went less smoothly. Although Rangers qualified for the group stage of the Champions League for the first time in twelve years, at the expense of PSV, they subsequently lost all group matches. In the Scottish league, the club is also nine points behind leader and rival Celtic.

Rangers chairman Douglas Park thanks Van Bronckhorst for his commitment to the team: „Unfortunately the recent results have not met our and Gio’s expectations. That is why we made this difficult decision today.” It is not yet known who will succeed Van Bronckhorst as coach.

The 47-year-old Van Bronckhorst started his coaching career in 2015 at Feyenoord. He stayed with that club for four years and won five prizes, including the national title. In 2020, a less successful adventure followed at the Chinese Guangzhou R&F, where he submitted his resignation in December 2020. At Rangers, he succeeded Steven Gerrard, who left for Aston Villa, last year.