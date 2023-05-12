Feyenoord coach Arne Slot can use wisdom from Formula 1 to win matches with his team.

Football and Formula 1 – apart from both being a top sport – don’t really have much in common. One is about running around on a field with a ball, the other about driving laps on a race track as fast as possible. However, both sports have one major common ground: you want to win. Because if you don’t play to win, there’s little point in participating.

Feyenoord

If we talk about winning, you’ve come to the right place at Feyenoord this season. The Rotterdam team is so far ahead that a national title is almost certain, even though there are still games to be played. There is also a match on the calendar for Feyenoord on Sunday, in this case against Go Ahead Eagles. “They’ll win that one”, so you don’t have to push your team to do their best. Or do you? For trainer Arne Slot it always matters.

F1 wisdom

In fact, and here comes the necessary link with cars: Arne Slot uses F1 mentality to manage his team. Slot follows Formula 1 since Max Verstappen participates in the top class and therefore often watches races. There he often hears a spell that he can use: to finish first, you first have to finish. Slot uses this to still direct its players to play a nice match. Where almost everyone has already declared Feyenoord champion, Slot wants to win the match first and then celebrate.

And so you can thank the F1 drivers, team bosses and commentators for Arne Slot being able to motivate his players. You see, the sports have enough common ground. (through Nu.nl)

