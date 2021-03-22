People’s Artist of Russia, trainer Edgard Zapashny urged Russians to be vaccinated against coronavirus, the TV channel reported on March 22 REN TV…

He said that he had already been vaccinated and was feeling well after the vaccination.

“How else to defeat this disease? She’s not going anywhere. Now she is a part of our life. Sputnik V is by far the best vaccine in the world, ”Zapashny stressed.

According to the artist, many of his friends were also vaccinated.

“In this I am not alone, I can cite more than one hundred examples from my environment of those people who were vaccinated, to which I urge all of you,” the trainer said.

Earlier on March 22, People’s Artist of the RSFSR Lev Leshchenko also called on Russians to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

A year ago, he was seriously ill with COVID-19, so he asked the Russians to take care of themselves and observe safety measures.

Vaccination against coronavirus infection in Russia started on January 18. The vaccine is given with the Sputnik V vaccine, which became the first vaccine against COVID-19 in the Russian Federation and in the world. It was developed by the Gamaleya Center and registered on August 11, 2020.

To date, the Sputnik V vaccine has been registered in 55 countries around the world, with Mauritius being the 55th.

In addition to this drug, a vaccine “EpiVacCorona” produced by the “Vector” center appeared in Russia – it was registered in the fall of last year – and “KoviVac” from the Chumakov Center, it was registered in February 2021.

On March 22, clinical trials of the Sputnik Light vaccine were also completed – the launch of the drug into civilian circulation is planned in April-May.