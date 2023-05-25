Coach Arne Slot will stay with Feyenoord. He said that on Thursday against it AD and VI. There was speculation that the coach would be leaving abroad for another club.

Slot already had a contract with Feyenoord until 2025, without a clause and with a fixed transfer fee, but the North London club Tottenham Hotspur had expressed interest in him. “I have heard a lot about the interest of other clubs in me. I am grateful for the appreciation that this expresses, but my wish is to stay with Feyenoord and continue to build on the foundation that has been laid over the past two seasons,” Slot said to the newspaper on Thursday. AD.

The 44-year-old Slot has been a coach at Feyenoord since June 2021 and has been striking for a long time. NRC previously spoke to people from his (work) environment and almost all players called him the best coach they have worked with. The Rotterdam club became national champion under his leadership this season.