In Christian Gross, Schalke has already hired the fourth coach this season. The Swiss man has already been able to lead one or the other training session and has introduced his own approach. But what can he still change, especially in such a short time?
Christian Gross’ first major appearance as coach of Schalke 04 is getting closer and closer. Six days after its introduction, it will already be so far: on Saturday evening you will be guests at Hertha BSC when it comes to finally winning in your 30th attempt. Not long now and the last success in the Bundesliga will be celebrating its first anniversary on January 17th – it should and must not come that far.
Now the few hopes that still prevail are on Gross and his style, which he would like to bring to the club and to the ailing and barely standing team. His own style and demeanor should obviously play an important role. According to picture he always starts the conversations these days with a smile when he faces a single or multiple players. It is a small but fine sign of optimism and conviction that should be carried over to the players. The fact that he then usually also gets to see a friendly face is only the first step.
Overall, three aspects can be highlighted: Gross wants to show and convey his conviction. To do that in turn, you need a unit. Nevertheless, he maintains a certain distance from the players and builds up authority.
On the first point: The 66-year-old can mediate, even in the literal sense. In addition to his typical Swiss and German, he also speaks fluent English, Spanish, Italian and French. There is almost no player in the team with whom he cannot talk in person. This also creates a certain level of trust and at the same time offers the opportunity to better and more precisely explain certain facts, tactical plans or demands.
On the second point: Without a solid unit, there will be nothing to keep the league. Manuel Baum recognized that the lack of cohesion is a major problem and clearly addressed it internally. He is said to have declared that it is a “worthless” team. “An unbelievable feeling of togetherness developed under him”, Christian Träsch recalls picture of the time we spent together at VfB Stuttgart. In return, the professionals are given joint tasks during training that have nothing to do with the playful or tactical area, but are aimed at team building. “Back then in Stuttgart he managed to get not just eleven or 13 players on board, but everyone,” continued Träsch.
On the third point: the authority was probably one of the trademarks because of which Gross was brought in in the first place. According to various media reports, a “tough dog” was sought during the ongoing search for a trainer. The hope is that he will manage to bring discipline and order into the troop. Something that both David Wagner and Baum failed at. That is also a reason why he should sieze the players, and of course they him too.
The fact that he does this while still using his first name is the same image that is conveyed by the speeches in the respective mother tongues: Gross can, wants and will show the team and all individual players respect and understanding for the team and all the individual players Build a good relationship – but at the same time maintain an important distance. First and foremost, it is about a professional but healthy working environment. After all, the situation is extremely serious. He “can judge well when a team needs fire and when it doesn’t,” says Träsch, who also attests that he has “a good mix of carrot and stick”.
What is the project and the respective methods to achieve this goal on the one hand, is the actual implementation on the other. The pessimistic question can of course be asked: Why should the Swiss of all people get through to the troops and form them into a unit when it has always looked so complicated or even impossible?
To believe from the outset that he too will fail mercilessly is understandable. However, he has already shown several times that he can master such situations. What he achieved impressively in Stuttgart, he had previously achieved at Tottenham Hotspur, for example – even if that was a few years ago.
It is important to note, however, that there will or can hardly be any changes in the play area. Gross will not be able to play a completely different kind of football overnight, will not suddenly revive the offensive and turn the defensive into a bulwark. The general uncertainty is too great, the situation is too messy. In the best-case scenario, and this is a rather optimistic view, you will notice noticeable adjustments in a few weeks – if at all.
The greatest hope in terms of the tactical area is the focus. Actually, it would be urgent and primarily necessary for Schalke to discover scoring goals for themselves, i.e. to become much more dangerous, faster and less predictable on the offensive and with the ball. If he achieves this, for example, by regularly and consistently scoring one or two hits, but at the same time defending them with significantly more discipline and, above all, with fewer mistakes, that will also bring the necessary results.
It is also possible and conceivable that individual players will improve under him. An example: If he finally manages to establish Mark Uth as a creative key figure between midfield and storm, as was already planned and started under Baum, that would be a significant step. Some players could personally benefit from the new coaching change, others will have disadvantages. Be it due to other requirements or simply less playing time.
So, on the one hand, there are glimmers of hope that could arise from the approach and nature of Christian Gross. After all, such an approach has not really been tried yet. On the other hand, there are also many concerns, which is understandable due to the recent past of Royal Blue, but also last year’s work of the coach far away from Europe and comparable crises. The first important endurance test will follow against Berlin.
Leave a Reply