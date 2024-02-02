Trainees in the operating room? Proposal that raises a security issue

The proposal of the Welfare Councilor of the Lombardy Region Guido Bertolaso ​​is causing discussion to follow surgical interventions from anesthetists-resuscitators still in training to make up for the shortage of these figures, the most difficult to find. Event on which the Italian Society of Anesthesia, Analgesia, Resuscitation and Intensive Care (Siaarti) intervenesaccording to which such measure would open a question that goes beyond the organization of work e which affects safety in healthcare and in the operating room.

“Not we have never considered one solution the one of cover the shortage of anesthetists-resuscitators with paid doctorsbut still specialists, not only because this creates a disparity in economic treatment which favors migration towards the private sector and 'unfair competition' towards those who worked in the public sector, but also and above all because having hourly colleagues cannot ensure continuity 'perioperative assistance and therefore does not guarantee 'safety' for our patients”, clarifies Antonino Giarratano, president of Siaarti.

“With its over 10 thousand anesthetist-resuscitator members and its recognition as a scientific society by the Ministry of Health based on the Gelli lawSiaarti makes the application of good clinical practices, scientific research and the guarantee of patient safety its mission and therefore does not want to go beyond its role by entering the organization of work, but considers it its duty to address an alert to politics and citizens clear: to what extent the lack of planning and the lack of specialists can lead to no longer guaranteeing patient safety?”, asks the president of the Italian anesthetists-resuscitators.

Siaarti – explains a note – has always shared and supported the need for hospital training and the progressive inclusion of doctors in training: those specializing in Anesthesia and Resuscitation in their fourth and fifth year of the course, in fact, are already included in hospital facilities with fixed-term employment contracts while they continue their training. “The idea of ​​extending their inclusion from the second year, when their training has just begun – he explains Giarratano – however, it is not shared even by the vast majority of people doctors in training who, feeling intelligently unprepared, do not participate in competitions that would remove them completely and early from their training path. Now we're talking about replace the anesthetist-resuscitator specialist

giving the resident autonomy in the operating roomin the place where the procedure for managing vital functions and the sudden onset of complications, including surgical ones, require the utmost experience and competence. Without, however, it being clear who will establish the level of autonomy, what type of surgical intervention and anesthetic procedure are being referred to”.

According to Siaarti, the The solution to the serious shortage of anesthetists-resuscitators in Italy cannot be that of a specialist tutor who, even with a salary supplement, takes on 'remote' responsibility for the patient in the operating room. “The safety of the citizen/patient cannot be guaranteed by paying a fee first or a 'remote' specialist now. In case of a simultaneous intraoperative complication, where will the specialist go? Do citizens know that, if this measure were to pass, they would find a non-specialist with limited experience in the operating room? Who will sign the informed consent? And how will the insurance coverage be managed?” the questions that Giarratano asks.

Siaarti says yes to hospital training for residents and their professional growth, but opposes the reduction of guarantees and safety in operating rooms. “This issue, moreover, cannot be limited to a Region or to a debate with trade union organizations but must involve, on a national basis so that a 'differentiated security' autonomy is not created, the scientific societies which – in terms of developing good clinical practices – are the reference for the ministry and the universities, the institutions which, even today – he concludes – certify the skills acquired by our doctors in training”.