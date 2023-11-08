Home page World

Want to ride the train that takes Harry Potter and his school friends to Hogwarts? As a trainee train driver you can even earn quite a lot of money doing this.

Fort William – Anyone who grew up with the “Harry Potter” books and films could now prick up their ears. Finally, there is the opportunity to work permanently at one of the most prominent filming locations in JK Rowling’s franchise. That’s right, trainee train drivers are being sought without any magic for the “Harry Potter” route, which took the magic student of the same name and his friends by train to the Hogwarts magic school.

Not just for fans of “Harry Potter”: trainee train drivers wanted for the world-famous train route from the films

The train route over the Glennfinnan Viduct in Scotland became world famous through the “Harry Potter” films. The train company Scot Rail is now looking for prospective train drivers to drive along the picturesque route in the Highlands. The reports, among other things, the BBC. According to the corresponding Online job advertisement The trainees’ place of work is Fort Williams, located at the foot of the highest British mountain, Ben Nevis.

Anyone wishing to apply for the position must be at least 20 years old. There is a starting salary of around 38,000 euros. The position was advertised on behalf of the train provider on the online job exchange Hijobs. She advertises a “dream job” and also says: “As a driver for Scot Rail, you could drive on some of the most beautiful railway routes in the world and take on the important task of transporting and connecting the people of Scotland. There is no explicit mention of the magic student here. But true fans of Harry, Ron and Hermione will know what significance the route has for their heroes – even the youngest among them who visit London train station in disguise.

Like in the “Hogwarts Express”: the company offers training positions at a well-known Harry Potter location

Of course, it is also an advantage not to lose your calm in stressful situations. It is also important to adhere to the highest safety standards. The West Highland Line connects the city of Glasgow with the west coast. One part branches off to Oban, the other continues to Fort William and the harbor town of Mallaig.

This route is also served by a steam train, which is often compared to the “Hogwarts Express”. This takes Harry Potter and all the other students who attend Hogwarts from Kings Cross Station in London and Platform 9 3/4, which is not visible to Muggles (non-magical people), into the new school year – and back again. Meanwhile, Harry Potter fans have to mourn the loss of actor Michael Gambon, who portrayed Professor Albus Dumbledore from the third film onwards.

Not only known for “Harry Potter”: West Highland Line is already a filming location for the indie cult film “Trainspotting”

The Glenfinnan Viaduct has long since achieved cult status among tourists and is a popular photo motif. Not just for those who swear loyalty to Harry Potter. But it wasn’t just the film adaptation of the franchise about the young magic student that made the West Highland Line famous.

A scene in the Scottish film drama “Trainspotting” by director Danny Boyle took place here in 1996. Specifically, the film was shot at Corrour station, which at 408 meters is considered the highest and most remote stop in Great Britain. If you want to train as a train driver and experience your very own Harry Potter moment, you have to get going: you can still apply until November 18th. In this “dream job”, even vacation days should only be of secondary importance – although not for a long-suffering influencer. (han/dpa)