Sixty years ago, the whole world laid eyes on a little chimpanzee and watched it with admiration and respect. It was about Ham, the first primate to traveled into space.

Born in Cameroon in July 1957, Ham was transferred two years later to the base that the United States Air Force had in Holloman, New Mexico. His name, in short, was given as a acronym from this center, which also functioned as a laboratory (Hollomans Aero-Medical).

Ham was not the only primate there, but NASA had selected several of these animals to be part of the “Project Mercury”, the first manned space program of the United States, which was developed between 1961 and 1963 within the framework of the space race and with the objective of simulate what a human astronaut would experience.

How was Ham’s training

In his early days at the base, Ham had been called “Number 65”. However, his performance in the various tests that NASA subjected him to caused him to finish among the six selected to undergo formal training to make him, as much as possible, an astronaut.

The chimpanzee Ham was selected by NASA to go into space. Photo: NASA

It was actually a cruel training for the animal. Ham had to learn to respond to various visual stimuli, by pulling a lever or pressing a button. If I did it correctly, it was prize with some food. Instead, if he was wrong, he received a electric shock on the soles of your feet.

Finally, NASA experts determined that Ham was the chimpanzee. fittest of those they had selected to travel into space.

A chimpanzee in space

Finally, on January 31, 1961, the ship, with Ham inside, took off. Rocket take off Redstone 2 was carried out without incident, but a trouble on the throttle regulator provided an overspeed that would not resolve until the liquid oxygen was exhausted.

The numbers help to understand the gravity of the situation: in principle, the ship had to reach an altitude of 185 kilometers, with a speed of just over 7,000 km / h. However, Ham and his rocket rose 253 kilometers and reached a speed of almost 9,500 km / h.

The liftoff of the Redstone 2 rocket, with the chimpanzee Ham inside. Photo: NASA

The flight, in short, lasted 16 minutes and 39 seconds, 7 of which Ham did without gravity. After that, the capsule landed in the Atlantic Ocean, 679 kilometers away from the launch point. The chimpanzee was, according to NASA, the first “halo of hope” that in the near future men could travel to space.

The chimpanzee Ham was born in Cameroon, but was selected by NASA. Photo: NASA

It was no wonder: before Ham, the US space agency had already experimented six times with sending apes into outer space, although none of them could survive the trip.

Two months after Ham’s feat, on April 12, the Soviet Union made the first manned orbital flight that starred Yuri gagarin. The United States was unable to send an astronaut off Earth until May 9, with Alan shepard, and it was just a suborbital flight. Would be John glenn, already in May 1962, who would match Gagarin’s feat in orbital flight.

Ham’s life after his incredible journey

Back on land, specialists carried out various tests to determine Ham’s state of health. They all came to the same conclusion: I was a little shaken and dehydrated, but out of danger.

The chimpanzee Ham survived the flight into space. Photo: DPA

Two years later, in 1963, NASA (which recalled him in 2011, 50 years after his feat) decided that the chimpanzee should move to the Zoo from Washington, where he remained until September 1980, when he was taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro.

Ham died there in January 1983. After his death, his remains were studied again, this time by the Institute of Pathology of the Armed Forces.

Fifty years ago today, Ham the chimp completed a Mercury suborbital flight to pave the way for Alan Shepard’s mission http://bit.ly/g7NNPW – NASA (@NASA) January 31, 2011

His rests they remain in two places: one part is in the National Museum of Health and Medicine in Washington (United States), while the other is in the International Space Walk of Fame, in Almagordo (New Mexico).

With information from DPA

