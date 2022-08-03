President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent yesterday -as announced-, a letter to President Joe Biden where he reaffirms Mexican energy sovereignty, in defense of his interpretation of the trade agreement with the United States and Canada, the T-MEC, and in response to accusations of having violated acquired commitments. But at the same time, in unnecessary bravado, he said, as if the horizon were Mexico’s withdrawal from the North American agreement, “what would the United States do without the Mexican workforce? What would your industry do without the auto parts produced in Mexico?

To have a long tongue -of the mornings- it is necessary to have a short tail -political and economic strength-, otherwise what happened with President Donald Trump will happen, when faced with the threat of imposing tariffs in 2019 due to uncontrolled migration , forced López Obrador to be a wall against the Central Americans, and he “bend over,” as Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, characterizes in his White House memoir, which will go on sale at the end of the month.

There has been no Mexican president who incorporates sovereignty and nationalism into his daily speech, which he uses systematically to confront external enemies who hide his lack of expertise and limited abilities to understand complex issues, and his deep disdain for issues other than electoral, that has led him to be before the White House, perhaps, the most submissive president in memory.

López Obrador shouts very loudly from the National Palace and shrinks into the White House. He could have been different, to have been less superficial in making his decision, but he was not. The trade agreement was signed on December 10, 2018, with the modifications requested by the Democrats in labor matters. Previously, as president-elect, he asked to include in Chapter 8 a paragraph on Mexican sovereignty and ownership of all hydrocarbons in his territory.

The incorporation of that paragraph occurred after a strong dispute at the negotiating table with Jesús Seade, representative of the president-elect López Obrador at the invitation of the government of Enrique Peña Nieto. Chapter 8 established that Mexico could not modify the energy sector to make it more restrictive than in other trade agreements. On the instructions of López Obrador, Seade sent a letter to the White House’s chief negotiator, Robert Lighthizer, who exploded in the closed-door sessions. “Are you fucking me?” (“Do you want to fuck me?”), Lighthizer shouted at Seade “A fucking letter is a letter, regardless how it is written” (“a fucking letter is a letter, no matter how it is written”). López Obrador proposed reopening the entire negotiation, which, Lighthizer said, was neither serious nor possible. Seade was silent.

Later, Seade said that the president-elect wanted to include in that chapter the recognition of Mexican sovereignty over its natural resources, to which no one saw a problem and Lighthizer immediately accepted. The problem today is the interpretation of the paragraph. López Obrador reads it as if Chapter 8 were something isolated from the treaty, and not with transversal obligations, as is its architecture. The president knew this from the beginning, so at the end of the negotiation -before the amendments-, at a press conference at the Mexican Embassy in Washington, Seade stated that the Energy Reform would not be reversed. It was never denied by the president.

The letter to Biden, according to how López Obrador outlined it, dismantles his 2018 commitments and reinterprets Chapter 8, anticipating a conflict. The Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard, says that there is a mistaken interpretation of those who think that this commercial dispute will lead to a lawsuit, but that fight, however, does not come; It is done. In an editorial yesterday in the most influential newspaper in the US capital, The Washington Post, it is listed how, despite the agreement coming into force on July 1, 2020, López Obrador has continued to press for greater state control over the energy sector. “The Biden administration has no choice but to roll it back,” he added. That is, throw all the cavalry.

López Obrador is willing to do anything, as he stated in this space last Monday, until he is convinced otherwise or, as before Trump and Biden on migration matters, he backs down. For the moment, the president is emboldened, as suggested by the sarcasm with which he disparagingly speaks of a US economy without Mexicans. He should be less cheerful with his calculations.

The foreign civilian workforce in that country – which includes refugees, legal migrants, students, temporary and undocumented workers – accounts for 17.4% of the total. Hispanics, not just Mexicans, comprise nearly half of that workforce. In other words, López Obrador’s estimate would not produce the impact he believes.

Stopping exporting auto parts would affect the US economy, but it would have a devastating effect on Mexico. Nearly a million people work in the auto industry, many of whom would be unemployed overnight. A report by the Swiss bank UBS released this week indicates that if the consultations do not reach an agreement, which it considers likely due to López Obrador’s “ideological component” in the discussion, the dispute resolution mechanism could cause Mexico tariffs. in sectors beyond energy, but worse still, with the greatest potential cost in lost investment opportunities.

That really doesn’t matter to the president. The Washington Post gets it right. “López Obrador is enjoying his injection of nationalist sugar, mocking the United States,” he noted in his editorial. “This was especially inappropriate – and ominous – in the context of other recent outbursts, where he called his inner critics ‘traitors’. When López Obrador said ‘see you in court,’ the United States must defend its own interests and, in a real sense, also the best interests of the Mexican people.”

The train wreck progresses.