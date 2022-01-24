There are two possible ways to build a major civil engineering project, such as a railway. One is to first prepare an executive project, which considers step by step the layout, the soil mechanics, the ownership of the land along the route and all other factors that may affect construction and costs. This is how works are done in developed countries, where there is usually a catalog of executive projects that are carried out little by little regardless of changes in government. The time and money invested in executive projects reduce errors and later problems.

The other possibility is to start the work without a project and to solve problems as they arise. The advantage is that you do not have to spend or waste time on an executive project. The disadvantage is that there are usually unforeseen events and things end badly. How bad? There we have as examples the Toluca-Mexico City interurban train that Enrique Peña Nieto began and that should have been completed in 2017 and also Line 12 of the Metro that Marcelo Ebrard built without an executive project, at a lump sum and for a certain time. The “a’i se va”, sometimes it doesn’t go anywhere.

With the Mayan Train the experience is being repeated. There was no executive project or statement of environmental impact. President López Obrador asked Mother Earth for permission in a surreal ceremony, and much of the information has been withheld for reasons of “national security.” Haste is the fundamental characteristic of the work. “The commitment is that the Mayan Train must be in operation in December 2023, the work must be completed in stages between June and November 2023,” said the secretary of the interior Adán Augusto López Hernández.

The Mayan Train had an original budget of 161.356 million pesos: yes, with that extraordinary precision. How much will it finally cost? It’s hard to tell. The government of honesty does not reveal the figures. Rogelio Jiménez Pons, who as director of the National Fund for the Promotion of Tourism (Fonatur) was responsible, acknowledged in an appearance before the Senate in October 2021 that the cost would be about 200 billion pesos. The reason, changes on the fly. The layout and even the characteristics of the project have been modified. First a surface train was planned, then an elevated section began to be built in Playa del Carmen, today the elevated part has been canceled and the track will pass behind the hotels, so land that was not needed before is being expropriated . The degree of unpredictability reaches mind-boggling levels: a diesel train was first planned, today it will be partially electric.

Jiménez Pons has been replaced without explanation in Fonatur and in the direction of the work. His substitute is Javier May, from Tabasco, who only has high school studies. “You don’t need to be a railway engineer to coordinate construction and design work,” explained the secretary of the interior, also from Tabasco.

The project is being modified to finish it faster without considering that some of the reasons why it is supposedly being built are being eliminated. It will no longer have, for example, stations in Campeche or Playa del Carmen. It is more worrying, however, that in this haste, blunders are made, such as on Line 12.

Two Mouths. Rocío Nahle, today Secretary of Energy, said in 2018 that the Dos Bocas refinery would cost 6 billion dollars. Then it was budgeted at 8 billion. On May 10, 2019, AMLO declared: “It will be finished by May 2022. I’m tired goose!” Today it is estimated that it could cost 12,500 million dollars and there is no completion date. The goose is tired.

«Nothing more than when I say ‘this goes’ is because it goes. I’m tired goose!”. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador