The irruption of Ouigo on the Madrid-Málaga route, which has just begun operations this Wednesday, marks a new chapter in the fierce rail transportation competition in Andalusia. The French low-cost operator, known for revolutionizing journeys with affordable rates, now faces the giants Renfe and Iryo in the Andalusian corridor. A landing that has also reached Córdoba and Seville and that leaves price differences between operators that can even reach 91 euros each way.

With the arrival of Ouigo to Malaga, travelers can opt for tickets from 9 euros on the French company’s double-decker trains. This service includes four daily circulations (two going and two returning), with one of them stopping in Córdoba.

Nevertheless, Renfe continues to dominate the route with 16 trains dailyadding services AVE and Avlo. AVE fares can exceed 100 euroswhile Avlo options start at 7 eurosalthough the latter low-cost brand offers limited service and less flexible schedules.

Iryothe latest operator to join the rail battle, operates 10 trains daily between Madrid and Malaga. Their rates start from 18 euroswith different options that include more comfortable services and customizable rates, such as the “Infinita Bistró”, which can exceed the 99 euros.

Alain Krakovitch, president of Ouigo Spain

On the Madrid-Seville route, Ouigo also offers six daily circulationswith tickets from 9 euros. This price contrasts sharply with the rates of the BIRD of Renfe, which can exceed the 100 euros in economy class, although Avlo also has options from 7 euros.

As in Malaga and the rest of the region, Renfe leads this connection with an offer of 20 trains dailywhile Iryo is positioned as the second most competitive operator, with 10 daily frequencies and prices from 18 euros. Iryo’s diversification in rates offers alternatives such as the “Singular Only YOU” for business travelers, the cost of which varies depending on availability.

Córdoba, epicenter of high speed

On the other hand, Cordova becomes the epicenter of high speed in Andalusia with 34 daily services of Renfe that connect with Madrid. This figure includes both AVE and Avlo trains, with prices ranging between 7 euros and more than 100 euros.

Ouigo has entered this route with two daily frequenciesalso with tickets from 9 euros. Although its offering is limited, its competitive prices seek to attract a cost-sensitive segment of the market.

On the other hand, Iryo complements connectivity with 10 trains dailyoffering rates from 18 euros and premium services for the most demanding travelers.

The Ouigo strategy lies in attracting customers with low base rates and a model of additional à la carte services, such as extra luggage or seat selection. Renfe, on the other hand, is committed to consolidating its leadership with a wide frequency and options such as Avlo to compete on priceeither. Iryo, for its part, seeks to differentiate itself with a focus on customer experience, combining attractive rates and personalized services.

Impact on the Andalusian market

The arrival of OUIGO to Andalusia also marks a milestone for the liberalization of the railway market. With a investment of 40 million euros To adapt its trains to the LZB system, the French operator positions itself as a serious challenger to Renfe in a key region like Andalusia.

“Ouigo Spain represents our second largest investment in Europe, with almost 700 million euros committed. We have specially adapted the trains to the Spanish market and infrastructure and, therefore, over the next few years, they will create value in this country,” he commented. Alain Krakovitch, president of Ouigo Spain and director of TGV-Intercités during the inauguration of the Málaga-Madrid route.

A competition that promises benefits for users, who now have access to more frequencies and competitive prices, but that also poses challenges for companies, which must balance profitability with attracting passengers in an increasingly diversified market.

The train war between Madrid and Andalusia It has only just begun, and the coming months will be key to determining which operator will prevail in one of the most competitive and busy corridors in Spain.