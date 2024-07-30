Emergencies Ministry: Rescue operations at the site of the train derailment near Volgograd have been completed

Search and rescue operations in the Volgograd region at the site of the Kazan-Adler train derailment have been completed. This was reported by the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry rescuers took out the passengers’ luggage and delivered it to Kotelniki station. There, the items will be handed over to their owners, and they will be able to continue their journey. Russian Emergency Situations Ministry

The department specified that 324 specialists and 109 units of equipment were working at the scene of the incident.

52 people were injured in the accident

The Volgograd Region Administration, citing data from the regional task force and regional health department, reported that 52 people were injured in the accident.

Three people are in serious condition: two were taken to the 25th hospital in Volgograd, one (the driver) will undergo treatment at a departmental institution Administration of the Volgograd region

Medical assistance was provided to 21 people, 10 of whom were children, at the Kotelnikovskaya Central Regional Hospital.

Photo: Artem Krasnov / Kommersant

The Ministry of Emergency Situations clarified that all injured passengers were pulled out from under the train; at the scene of the incident, specialists were waiting for the arrival of an emergency recovery train with a crane-manipulator and heavy engineering equipment to lift the overturned cars.

The department reported that people will continue their journey to rest on a reserve train. The press service of the Federal Passenger Company (FPC) promised to fully compensate for travel and award bonus points.

Passengers shared details about the rescue of people

Tolyatti resident Olga, who was on the train at the time of the accident, said that she had to climb out of the carriage through the glass and dust. The woman was traveling on vacation with her friend and grandchildren.

At first there was a sharp braking. Of course, we all hit each other. And then, literally a few seconds later, we fell backwards, a column of dust Olgatrain passenger

A Russian woman escaped from an overturned train thanks to a man who broke a window.

Photo: Artem Krasnov / Kommersant

Tolyatti resident Vladimir was traveling on this train with his family to Adler. Before the carriages derailed, he was solving a crossword puzzle.

I found a hammer, broke the window that was below, and started pulling people out through the bottom. I got everyone out, things, passengers Vladimirtrain passenger

Another Russian woman was stuck in a toilet cabin at the time of the crash, her daughter said. According to her, the carriage flipped over in such a way that the window ended up above the woman who was trapped in the cabin. She managed to open it and get out.

One of the passengers spoke about the shaking of the carriages before the crash. According to her, the train began to bounce and then stopped. The men who were riding in the train helped women and children get out of the carriages, laying down mattresses.

What is known about the train derailment?

A passenger train traveling from Kazan to Adler collided with a truck in the Volgograd region and derailed on July 29. There were 800 passengers inside.

The driver of the KamAZ that collided with the train grossly violated traffic rules, Russian Railways reported. 43-year-old Aslambek miraculously survived. He explained that he did not have time to brake and flew onto the rails.

The emergency services of the Volgograd Region specified that the driver of the KamAZ drove onto the tracks on a red light, hoping to get in front of the train. The driver applied emergency braking, which led to the cars derailing and some of them overturning.

The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case into the collision between a train and a truck.