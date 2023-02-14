“Blinded by politics, they do not see that water, the life of an entire ecosystem and the law are at stake.” Adriana Varillas

The videos of the felling and devastation generated by the construction of the Mayan Train are painful. It is more to know that the work, which does not have a prior feasibility study, will end up being one more of the white elephants that the governments of our country have left behind for decades.

A few days ago, a definitive suspension of section 5 was announced, at least as long as the authority does not submit the documents on the change of land use to the judge, but Fonatur has already indicated that it will not stop logging even then. We are in the country of “And don’t come to me with the story that the law is the law.”

The environmental damage is already enormous. Even if by some miracle the project were to be totally and permanently stopped today, it would take at least 20 years for the affected vegetation to reconstitute itself. We do not know up to now, on the other hand, if the damage to the caves and underground rivers, which form one of the most delicate ecosystems in the world, is already definitive.

One can understand that a productive or infrastructure project generates some damage to the environment. Several highways, for example, are deployed along different routes throughout the Yucatan peninsula. Their construction also had negative environmental consequences, but the economic benefits they have brought offset, at least partially, these damages. There can be no development without touching, in some way, the environment. We cannot simply stay without working, admiring the beauty of the environment, if we want to provide a better standard of living for our communities.

The problem with the Mayan Train project is that there is no indication that it could be profitable. Passenger trains rarely are in the world, in fact, in contrast to freight trains, which can transport heavy and bulky goods competitively.

The government has not released any study on the flows of income and expenses that it foresees in the Mayan Train, as it did not with the Felipe Ángeles International Airport or with the Dos Bocas refinery. The authorities do not consider this to be relevant to any personal project of “Mr. President”. The Mayan Train, however, will move in an area where there is little industrial load and where the competition from passenger buses, which run the same routes that the railway will cross, and many more, provide a constant and cheap.

The “definitive suspension” of the first district judge of Yucatán, Adrián Pérez Novelo, is only definitive as long as the government does not change the use of the land, which is currently forestry in several places through which the new train will pass. Once again, however, it is clear that this project has never complied with the law, nor with the rules of good sense. An economic feasibility study was not carried out, an executive project was not prepared, an environmental impact statement was not obtained before starting, and land use change was not first promoted. The philosophy that the president has followed is: first I build and then I find out.

It’s not the best way to do things. In the end, the government will have in its hands a train that will require a heavy subsidy simply to function, as is happening with the AIFA. We will have destroyed thousands of hectares of vegetation, and endangered a complex ecosystem, simply to fulfill a whim, not to build a project that adds value to the Yucatan peninsula or to our country.

