Train traffic VR introduces supervision fee for commuter trains, conductors will soon be able to impose a fee of 80 euros for a passenger traveling without a ticket

January 19, 2021
The control fee will take effect on February 1.

VR announces the introduction of a control charge on its commuter trains. This means that conductors may soon start charging non-ticketed travelers.

The control fee will be introduced on 1 February and will take effect on D, G, M, R, T and Z commuter trains, ie trains from Helsinki to Lahti and Tampere, between Riihimäki and Lahti and in Pirkanmaa.

The fee is 80 euros. It is collected by VR’s partner Uuva. In the Helsinki region traffic area, HSL is still responsible for checking local train tickets.

According to the press release, a person who has received a control fee can continue their journey on the train by purchasing a ticket, but purchasing a ticket does not cancel the control fee. Otherwise, the passenger without a ticket can be removed from the train.

Until now, commuters have checked the right to travel by looking at travel tickets. To date, however, a ticketless passenger has only been advised to purchase a ticket and, if necessary, diverted off the train.

