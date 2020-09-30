Train traffic The Porvoo – Kouvola route took a longer turn in the preparation of the rail link east of Helsinki

Not enough funding was found for the alternative company passing through Kotka

Porvoo and the route alternative through Kouvola seems to have overcome the route change through Porvoo, Kotka and Luumäki in the preparation of the rail link east of Helsinki.

According to the Ministry of Transport and Communications, the project negotiations for the eastern rail link will continue on the basis of the Porvoo – Kouvola policy.

According to the Ministry, the municipalities’ financial contribution seems to be fulfilled for the project company of the Porvoo – Kouvola option, while for the project company of the Porvoo – Kotka – Luumäki option it does not seem to be fulfilled.

Ministry of Transport and Communications had asked operators in the region to indicate by the end of August whether they could participate in the recapitalization of the rail project companies.

In the Porvoo – Kouvola line project company, the municipalities’ financial contribution was EUR 34.3 million, which now seems to be fulfilled. In the Porvoo – Kotka – Luumäki project company, the municipalities’ financial contribution was approximately EUR 54 million, but a little over EUR 16 million was missing.

The task of the project companies is to plan and finance the line alignment until it is ready for construction. The state owns at least 51 percent of the project company and the municipalities about 49 percent.

According to a preliminary estimate, the design costs of the Porvoo – Kouvola line are approximately EUR 70 million. In the Porvoo – Kotka – Luumäki policy, the design costs would have been approximately EUR 110 million.