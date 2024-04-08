Moscow Railways: train traffic suspended due to bridge collapse in Vyazma

Train traffic was suspended due to the collapse of a bridge in Vyazma, Smolensk region, reported Moscow railway.

It is clarified that traffic has been suspended in the area of ​​Vyazma station on the Vyazma – Semlevo section. It is emphasized that there were no trains in this place at the time the bridge fell.

“Four recovery trains were sent to the site to clear the tracks. An operational headquarters has been created at JSC Russian Railways,” the Ministry of Railways added.