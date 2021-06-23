Train traffic Passenger trains will be replaced by buses between Kajaani and Oulu due to electric track damage

The cause is electric track damage caused by trees felled by Tuesday’s Pauliina storm.

Passenger trains For the time being, Kajaani and Oulu will be replaced by buses, says Fintraffic’s railway traffic center. The cause is an electric track damage caused by trees felled on Tuesday by the storm Pauliina storm on the section of track between Kontiomäki and Oulu.

The damage occurred after 4 pm on Tuesday and the freight train left at the scene of the damage could not be removed until Wednesday morning at 4 am.

According to the Finnish Rail Traffic Center, the repair of the fault may take until Thursday at 4 pm, but local weather conditions may change the estimate of the completion of the repairs.

In addition to passenger traffic, the railway section between Kontiomäki and Oulu is an important freight route.