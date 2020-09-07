Practice visitors Malmi station has struggled with damaged escalators for at the least 12 years – within the soon-to-be-started renovation, unusual stairs can be put in instead

There will even be one other elevator on the south finish of Malmi station.

For years poorly functioning escalators on the southern finish of Helsinki’s Malmi station can be eliminated. Within the renovation, which is able to start in September, they are going to be changed by unusual stairs.

Along with the brand new stairs, the prevailing elevator close to the escalator can be repaired and yet another elevator can be constructed.

The ore has lengthy been awaited for the restore of stairs which have been in poor situation for a very long time.

HS already instructed concerning the issues of the steps within the yr 2008.

They have been repaired and it was hoped that the escalator would have lasted at the least 15 years, nevertheless the other occurred.

Repeated outages on escalators have been attributable to vandalism, sanding sand, snow and ice, amongst different issues.

The ultimate rivet for the escalators was introduced by the protection inspection of {the electrical} gear the place the steps have been banned.

“It said that they weren’t secure, and once they had not labored correctly even earlier than the ban was imposed, it was determined to switch them with regular steps,” says the regional upkeep supervisor. Eero Liehu From the golf green company.

The elevator now in place can be renovated. As well as, a second elevator can be made throughout the renovation.

In keeping with Liehu, this answer was reached as a result of the fastened stairs are dependable. Elevators serve those that can’t use the steps.

“When the escalators work, they’re comfy. After they don’t work, they do miss strolling, ”Liehu says.

The southern finish of the station can be maintained by the Fairway Company, which is able to begin modifying the escalators this autumn. It needs to be prepared in Could 2021. The contract can be executed by Kreate.

The renovation will have an effect on individuals’s routes till spring.

“The phasing of the renovation has been designed in such a method that it might intrude with the passage as little as potential, however after all there’s a drawback.”