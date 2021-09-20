Train traffic Long-distance train passengers are still missing a third compared to the pre-pandemic period

VR slipped slightly from its punctuality target.

Long-distance trains a third of passengers are still missing when the number of passengers is compared to 2019, at the end of which the coronavirus pandemic was just beginning. Commuters on the commuter trains are missing more, more than forty percent.

The clearest reasons for passenger loss are still the current telework recommendation and the coronavirus delta variant.

“Leisure travel is going really well and the summer was excellent, but commuting is still affected by the delta variant and the fact that the telework recommendation continues,” sums up VR’s Director of Passenger Transport Topi Simola.

In August, for example, 863,000 journeys were made in long-distance traffic, which is fourteen percent more than in August last year. And that’s about thirty percent less than in 2019.

“It looks like those who worked at home in the spring continue to do so,” Simola says.

The situation for VR is twofold, as the Korona period has been lived for almost two years. On the one hand, there is more demand for leisure travel than before, but on the other hand, the cornerstone of demand, ie long-distance transport, has not yet recovered.

However, there is already a budding hope for the return of basic users, as in the very last few days there has been signs of seasonal and series ticket demand. So people have started planning a return to offices and jobs.

Particularly VR is pleased with the traffic volumes in July, when, among other things, the record for the number of northern night train passengers was broken. The attraction of Lapland will also be reflected in the sale of the upcoming autumn holiday.

“It seems that the summer and autumn seasons will be strengthened in Lapland for new bigger seasons in addition to the winter season. There was not that much demand before the crown. ”

Simola believes that as soon as the telework recommendation ceases, trains will be filled with commuters.

“It is clear that commuting will be less than before Korona. But some will be replaced by people traveling remotely to some inspiring places like Lapland. ”

VR is started publishing regular punctuality data. According to it, 88.3 per cent of long-distance trains were punctual in August, compared to the target of 90 per cent. The punctuality target means that the train is no more than five minutes late.

Of the commuter trains (R, Z, G, M, D and T), 89.8 per cent were punctual, compared to 97 per cent. For commuter trains, the accuracy limit is three minutes.

“There were slower train runs in the summer because there was a lot of track work at the time, which also caused delays. Now travel times are being refunded. ”