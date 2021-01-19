Train traffic Local trains have not been able to receive a control fee for more than a year – Soon conductors will be empowered to fine pump passengers

The control fee will take effect on February 1.

From February from now on, conductors can impose a € 80 surveillance fee on ticketless commuters.

Previously, control fees were the responsibility of HSL’s inspectors. However, the operating model ended more than a year ago. Meanwhile, the conductors of the commuter trains have only been able to either remove the person traveling without a ticket from the train, or advise him to buy a ticket. This has made traveling without a ticket unnecessarily easy for many.

“We estimate that about 1-2 percent of passengers are ticketless,” VR’s Director of Local Transport Anu Punola says.

He says there has been no rush with the reform because of the corona situation.

According to him, the reform is not of great economic importance to VR, but is a matter of fairness to ticketed passengers. According to Punola, customers have also wanted stricter controls.

Punola states that conductors have also been concerned that they have sufficient powers to intervene in situations;

According to Punola, they have been trained for a new job during the year. The safety of conductors has also been taken into account in the training.

“In almost all situations, there are two conductors. There has been a lot of going through that personal safety is a priority. As partners, we also have law enforcement officers who can be used if the situation gets too hot. ”

Reform applies to trains running from Helsinki to Lahti and Tampere and to trains running between Riihimäki and Lahti. In addition, the payment will be introduced in Pirkanmaa.

The easiest way to buy a commuter ticket is with VR’s Traveling mobile app. In addition, tickets can be purchased at ticket machines, ticket offices at stations, online stores and R-kiosks.