Train traffic For the summer, VR will launch a new ticket that will allow you to travel indefinitely within a certain period of time

According to VR’s press release, the new Ticket Type is similar to the European Interrail ticket, which can be used to travel on railways around Europe.

VR introduces a new type of ticket for the summer that will allow you to travel indefinitely for five, seven or nine days.

According to VR’s press release, the new Ticket Type is similar to the Interrail ticket, which can be used to travel on railways around Europe.

“We have received a lot of hopes for a ticket that would allow for spontaneous travel in the home country. A holiday ticket meets this need. You can buy a holiday ticket even if you don’t even know where you are going to travel. I believe that the holiday ticket will not only be an experiment this summer, ”says VR’s Director of Passenger Traffic Topi Simola in the bulletin.

With the new ticket type, you can travel from the beginning of June to the end of July. It will be on sale on August 8. until. Every holiday ticket trip must be booked in the VR application.

Students, seniors, conscripts and children receive a discount on the ticket in accordance with normal ticketing practices. For example, a seven-day ticket for an adult costs 139 euros. The corresponding ticket for the student is about 97 euros.