Train traffic Delays in train traffic at Helsinki Central Station

Bhavi Mandalia
September 28, 2020
in World
0

The cause is thought to be electric track damage.

In train traffic There are delays in Helsinki due to possible power line damage. Traffic had been completely interrupted earlier at Helsinki Central Station, says VR.

Some of the tracks are still out of order.

The fault causes delays and cancellations for trains arriving in and departing from Helsinki. For example, in the morning Intercity 943 from Helsinki to Turku was about a quarter late.

There is no estimate of the duration of the fault situation so far.

