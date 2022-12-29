The driver of a road sweeper who died yesterday afternoon in an accident in Tienray near Venlo is a 57-year-old man from Venray. The police investigation into the cause will continue for days. ProRail hopes that train traffic can be resumed at the beginning of the evening.

Yesterday afternoon, a train drove into the road sweeper at full speed, at a level crossing in Limburg. The driver of the car did not survive the accident. How the accident could have happened remains unclear for the next few days.

The 57-year-old driver of the sweeper was not an employee of the municipality of Horst aan de Maas. But was hired for three months every year for leaf blowing and sweeping. The mayor visited the scene of the drama yesterday. By the way, the victim came from Venray.

Police spent all day investigating at the scene yesterday and will also need the next few days to investigate further traces. A spokesperson expects more information about this only after the weekend.

A witness reported yesterday that in her opinion the railway barriers went down very slowly. According to ProRail, this is ‘most likely not the case’, a spokesman said today. The witness story is included in the investigation, but after an initial inspection, according to ProRail, nothing seems wrong with the railway barriers and signaling.

The accident derailed the front of the passenger train. This morning the wagon was put back on the track and is being driven away. Only then can the repair work begin, which will take several hours. The railway manager hopes that trains will be able to run again from 6 p.m. Until then, passengers can take a stopping bus between Venray and Venlo.