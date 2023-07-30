Train tracks | The high-speed rail connection from Tallinn to Europe is now progressing rapidly – “Geopolitical necessity”

The construction of a high-speed train connection was boosted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “In a couple of years, the Baltics will be the largest construction site in Europe,” says Anvar Salomets, CEO of Rail Baltic Estonia.

Expectations of a high-speed train connection from Tallinn through the Baltic to Central and Southern Europe have gained momentum, as concrete signs of the high-speed line from the Rail Baltica building have begun to appear at Tallinn’s Ülemiste and Riga stations.

In the area of ​​the Riga bus station, there is a large construction site, in the middle of which a fenced oak tree protected by wooden panels catches the eye. The first excavators are now at work in Tallinn’s Ülemiste, where Rail Baltica’s departure station is being prepared.

The major project, which has been stalled for a long time, is now moving forward at a fast pace. In addition to climate change, the importance of the railway is increased by Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine. The fleet travels largely along the railways.

“In the current geopolitical situation, the track must be built quickly,” says the CEO Anvar Salomets From Rail Baltic Estonia, which is responsible for the implementation of the line in Estonia.

Salomets according to the year 2022 was a turning point for the high-speed rail project. It gained momentum from the start of the war.

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, the owner states of the joint venture managing the construction of the track, RB Rail AS, have at times blamed each other for the delay of the project. A national company is responsible for building the track in each state.

“Now we are more unanimous than ever,” says Salomets.

Just before HS’s phone interview, Salomets had returned from Riga from meeting the Latvian and Lithuanian parties.

Rail Baltica has become a “geopolitical necessity”, also says the CEO of the European railway line, EDZL, which is responsible for the building in Latvia Kaspars Vingris by e-mail.

Vingris considers it significant that, in addition to passenger traffic, Rail Baltica now has a clearer role than before as a smooth winner of military mobility.

Almost The 900-kilometer high-speed line is zoned almost perpendicularly from Tallinn through Pärnu to the south all the way to the Polish border, where the Western European gauge begins.

According to the plan, the trip from Tallinn to Pärnu would take about half an hour, to Riga in less than two hours, and to Warsaw in less than seven hours. The maximum speed of the train would be 249 kilometers per hour.

The EU has promised to finance up to 85 percent of the track’s construction costs as a cross-border transport connection. It would connect the Baltic countries to each other by rail and to Poland and the rest of Western Europe with a track width of 1,453 millimeters. For Finland, it would offer (starting from Tallinn) a new route to the Adriatic Sea.

Rail Baltica’s future departure station in Tallinn’s Ülemiste will be multi-storey according to the design of Zaha Hadid Architects.

A view of Tallinn's Ülemiste railway station in the area of ​​the future Rail Baltica departure station in July 2023.

All three states have promised to start the actual construction of the rail line this year.

“In two or three years, the entire Baltic region will be the largest construction site in Europe,” says Salomets.

Image of Rail Baltica’s future station in Riga in the area of ​​the current bus and train station, according to construction company Bererix.

From Riga Central Station, you can take a train to different parts of Latvia. Estonia has a slow connection to Valga.

Each The Baltic countries have promoted the railway project as they see fit.

Estonia started construction on the track’s overpasses and underpasses and green bridges. There are a dozen of them ready and more than twenty in the works. The first actual track section, 9.4 kilometers in Kohila municipality, received a construction permit last Friday.

Latvia started with the expansion of the main railway station in Riga and its connection to the airport. At the end of the stretch, there is a contract competition, where the builder of the track section that runs through the whole of Latvia will be decided in one go.

Lithuania was the first to start the actual construction of the track. The works are underway north of Kaunas. In the spring, LTG Infra, which is responsible for construction in Lithuania, established a special department whose task is to speed up the construction of the track.

In Finland, the Rail Baltica railway project has given rise to dreams of a train tunnel from the capital region to Tallinn.

Passenger train From Tallinn through the Baltic further to Central Europe is an old dream that first came true more than a hundred years ago.

“A direct rail connection between the Baltic countries and Berlin will start on Saturday”, Waba Country reported on Thursday, January 13, 1921.

16 May 1936 Estonian Waba Country news about the train connection with Finns in mind:

“There is a new passenger terminal in the port of Tallinn, where passengers from the Helsinki ship can wait for the new Balti Ekspress train to Riga and from there on to Warsaw, Berlin or Paris.”

Construction is underway in the port area of ​​Tallinn. There is a tram line under construction to the city center and Ülemiste district to the airport and the future Rail Baltica station.

Now we are in a similar situation again. Construction works are underway in the port of Tallinn, which will open a route along the rails to Europe. Tram number 2 is scheduled to start running from the passenger port to the upcoming Rail Baltica departure station in the Ülemiste district next year.

You have to wait a little longer for the high-speed train through the Baltics to Central Europe. According to the current plan, train traffic on the entire railway line will start in 2030.

If the old signs are correct, Rail Baltica’s completion schedule may still be moved. In any case, the work is ongoing.

Companies from at least Spain, Germany and Belgium are involved in the preparatory work and construction. Salomets estimates that Finnish companies have been more attracted by large construction projects in Sweden.

The Finns include GRK’s Estonian subsidiary, which was the first to hit the ground with an excavator’s bucket this spring at the starting station in Tallinn’s Ülemiste.

First, you have to dig up the old tracks and build pipes, cables and technology underground. The first rails will be laid down at the starting station in 2025 or 2026, estimates the CEO of GRK Eesti Priit Pääbo.

In Tallinn’s Ülemiste, the first excavators have started work in the future station area of ​​Rail Baltica.

Yet recently, high-speed trains were said to start operating in 2026.

According to Anvar Salomets, CEO of Rail Baltic Estonia, expectations were unnecessarily high at the beginning.

Salomets considers Rail Baltica’s current completion date of 2030 to be “technically realistic”. It is the deadline required for EU funding, but Salomet seems uncertain about the deadline.

A lot depends on political will and funding, Salomets says.

The EU’s promise to finance 85 percent applies to the current funding period, which continues until 2027.

Now Rail Baltica is on the top ten list of EU transport projects. It competes for funding with, for example, the Fehmarn tunnel being built from the Danish island of Lolland to Germany and the Brenner tunnel being built from Austria to Italy. They also do not proceed according to the original schedule.

However, according to Salomets, wealthier countries have better conditions than the Baltic countries to promote large-scale projects, the funding of which is applied for annually on a project-by-project basis.

More prosperous countries are able to pay for the construction and later balance the accounts with EU support, says Salomets.

“The Baltic countries are poor in the sense that we have to wait for a new funding decision and only after that we can start construction,” says Salomets.

Rail Baltica’s total cost estimate, nearly six billion euros, is five years old. According to the website of the joint venture, the total funding of the EU and member states for the project is already 2.7 billion euros so far. The new profitability calculation is due to be completed this year.

“The moment of truth will be when we see the results of the tenders for the first three track sections,” says Salomets.

in Latvia The construction costs of the Riga station are higher than planned. The European railway line responsible for the building of Rail Baltica, EDZL, is exploring opportunities to get commercial financiers for the project as well.

“We are currently able to build faster than we have funding,” director Kaspars Vingris from EDZL says.

Vingris explains the delay from the original schedule by the size of the project. Infrastructure projects of the same scale in Europe and around the world are often overoptimistic.

The first sections of the track in Latvia can start operating in 2028, estimates Vingris.

The construction of the main line is scheduled to start this year from Riga to the south towards Lithuania. In July, the first railway overpass was completed in Riga.

A project have been delayed by the cooperation problems of the three countries and different legislation, corona, inflation and environmentalists.

In Estonia, the opposition to the track has been exceptionally strong. Opponents have organized themselves into the association Avoimesti Rail Baltica, Avalikult Rail Baltica.

One justification for the opposition to the track has been the destruction of nature. Building a new track has been considered pointless, when there is also an old track that could be renovated. However, the opponents woke up late in terms of the track alignment.

Estonia agreed on the current railway alignment with Latvia and Lithuania in 2017, when the parliaments also confirmed the agreement.

Consulting company Aecom recommended in 2011 as the fastest and cheapest alternative to the now zoned route. The old line passes through residential areas that should have been demolished to make way for the new high-speed line. The entire track with embankments should have been rebuilt.

The bottleneck of the route is in southern Estonia, where it crosses a swamp, cuts through an old forest and skirts a Natura area.

As a result of a complaint by nature conservationists, the court ordered the railway company to redo the zoning and environmental impact assessment in 2020 for the 45-kilometer railway section south of Pärnu. The work is still in progress.

“The track runs through sensitive nature. There is an impact, and it cannot be mitigated everywhere. Some types have to be moved to another location,” says CEO Anvar Salomets of Rail Baltic Estonia.

The railway company strives to restore, for example, forest playgrounds, i.e. to create favorable conditions for them elsewhere in nature.

“The longer we prepare papers, the more diverse nature becomes,” says Salomets.

Newly Postman told how a pair of sea eagles had answered the prayers of the locals. It had built a nest on Rail Baltica’s disputed route south of Pärnu.

Fierce public meetings await the railway company in southern Estonia. According to Salomets, the planning is to be confirmed next summer.

In Latvia and Lithuania, the track does not go through as sensitive a nature as in southern Estonia. The resistance of the track is also not as strong.

Rail Baltica is also supported in Estonia surveys including more than half of the population. Believe in its realization made in Estonia the survey including now at its highest.

Many residents of the Baltic countries have never been on an express train, according to a survey conducted this year. 56 percent of the respondents had traveled by high-speed train in Estonia, 38 percent in Latvia and 51 percent in Lithuania.

When young Estonians go on Interrail, they first get on a plane or a bus. There is no functioning passenger train connection between the Baltic countries. Instead, it was opened from Lithuania to Poland at the turn of the year.

Lithuanian railways advertises a new connection: every day Vilnius – Warsaw – Krakow.

Now the journey from Vilnius to Warsaw takes nine and a half hours by train, i.e. 50 minutes longer than by bus. According to Rail Baltica’s plan, the same journey along the high-speed line of the future will take a third of the same time, just over three hours.