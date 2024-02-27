'Travelling by public transport is, after walking and cycling, the most sustainable way to travel from A to B. That is why the government, together with other governments and carriers, encourages the use of public transport,” says the Dutch government. But if people have to leave their cars at home, it won't help that public transport will only become more expensive. According to the NS, they should increase the price of a train ticket next year, which will make it cheaper to take the car even faster.

It may sound strange that Top Gear likes to see people on the train, but it makes more sense than it seems. The more people (for those who have nothing to do with cars) who use public transport, the quieter it is on the road and the more fun it is to drive. Maybe for once there won't be an Opel Meriva in front of you when you encounter a nice set of bends. And if there are fewer emissions from traffic, politicians will hopefully feel less compelled to implement even more measures, such as driving 100.

The NS presented the annual figures for 2023 and those numbers are quite sad. The underlying result of the Dutch Railways amounted to a loss of EUR 191 million. The only bright spot: in 2022, the NS recorded a loss of EUR 400 million. So things went less badly than the year before, but a gap of almost 200 million is still not easy.

How much more will you pay after the NS price increase?

The train tickets were actually going to become more expensive last year, but the government sponsored 120 million euros so that the NS could keep the prices the same. These millions have now evaporated, leaving the train tickets next year become 8.67 percent more expensive. A one-way ticket from Amsterdam Central Station to Groningen becomes almost 2.50 euros more expensive, making the price almost 32 euros.

With current petrol prices, it is cheaper to drive the distance of 185 kilometers between Amsterdam and Groningen in a petrol car, using 8 liters of petrol per 100 kilometers, than to take the train. Secretly you still have to take into account wear and tear on your car and things like insurance, but many people do have the car anyway. It is then quite difficult to get the motorist onto the train.

How much cheaper is driving a car?

A consumption of 8 liters per 100 kilometers on the highway is still quite high, so assume that the ride to Groningen will cost even less. If there are two of you going that way, you can halve the costs in the car. On the train the costs are twice as high. Then you suddenly only spend 10 euros per person instead of more than 30 euros. And then you don't have to wait until the train goes back home.