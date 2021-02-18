“Train surfing”, this is how a group of young people defines the high-risk hobby that consists of get on the trains that circulate between the federal capital and the province of Buenos Aires and do all kinds of tricks that defy death.

“You get on top of a roof, and the movement of when you stand exactly mimics the feeling of being on a wave with a surfboard, “one of them describes to a Telefé Noticias chronicler who this Wednesday showed a report on the matter.

“Once you are up, you take advantage of the moment and want to enjoy yourself in the best possible way. You start to innovate, to jump from one wagon to another, you run, you look for the shot to take a picture of your friend,” adds the 20-year-old , who covers his face so as not to reveal his identity.

One of the young people dancing on top of a moving train. Capture Telefé News

This report shows images of how a group you get on the roofs of the Miter Tigre branch train, and they cross the north of the metropolitan area.

The journey begins at the Acasuso station, and towards the capital they pass through Martínez, La Lucila and Olivos. Then they go through Viente López, Comodoro Rivadavia, Núñez and get off at Belgrano.

“We look at all the variables, we look at where the electricity is in each train; which train makes me lose the most security and people; at what moment it shakes, all that must be taken into account so as not to fall”, he explains the young man interviewed

They wait crouched on the roofs of the platforms for the train to stop at the station and they jump at the last minute so that the guards or passengers will not see them.

Once up, they first travel lying down. “I can’t believe it, boludo,” they say to each other. With training in motion, the next step is stop. And when they find their balance, they play jump, run and even dance.

Another risk test is cross General Paz, the border between the capital and the province. When they approach the highway, in a very dangerous maneuver they lie down on the roof again and manage to pass into Buenos Aires territory.

One of the risk tests is the General Paz crossing. Capture Telefé News

As well they jump from one train to another when the two meet at stations, or drop off pedestrian bridges and land on rooftops.

Before arriving at Barrancas de Belgrano, the last stop of the tour, young people plan their escape from the station to avoid being detained. When the train is braking, they jump off, go down the escalators against each other, and the turnstiles jump to get lost in the streets.

“They always discover you, then you have to see if they catch you …”, says the masked man. “Who is going to believe that there are people on top of the roof of a train?”he adds, in a challenging tone.

They get on the trains and pretend they’re riding a wave. Capture Telefé News

The idea came to them when they were “totally bored watching Mission Impossible, a Tom Cruise movie where he runs on top of a train and we said ‘we want to do it.

And they are aware of the risk involved in such activity. “It already happened to us that the train stopped between stations because of us and we had to jump from the roof onto the tracks,” he says.

However, they claim it: “It produces pure adrenaline, it is what we are looking for. You have death a meter from one side and a meter from the other. Every living being is afraid of death but that adrenaline becomes addictive. “